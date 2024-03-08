'Every chance' - Kieran Trippier set to travel to Chelsea after fresh Newcastle United injury update
Kieran Trippier has 'every chance' of making Newcastle United's trip to Chelsea on Monday night (8pm kick-off) despite being ruled out for the match.
Trippier suffered a calf injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and is set to be ruled out until the end of the month. United head coach Eddie Howe claimed Trippier won't be involved for the upcoming matches away to Chelsea in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup next weekend.
"Kieran is not too bad, it's a minor injury but the scan has shown enough to keep him out for the next two games," Howe said. "We hope he'll be back after the international break but there's no guarantee."
Tino Livramento is set to come into the side in Trippier's place. The 21-year-old replaced Trippier against Wolves and scored his first goal for the club.
During Trippier's last spell out injured for Newcastle two years ago, he continued to travel with the squad home and away to show his support. And Howe expects the 33-year-old to do the same again.
"There's every chance he'll come to the next two games," Howe said. "He's very keen to stay with the group and not become detached and that highlights his leadership qualities."
But the injury will see the right-back miss out on a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad which is set to be announced next Thursday. "He won't be, as far as I know, going away with England," Howe added.
Trippier has been a regular in the England squad since his international debut in 2017 but will miss the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Trippier was also forced to withdraw from the last England squad in November due to personal reasons.