Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Newcastle United's upcoming matches against Chelsea and Manchester City with a calf injury.

Trippier was forced off with a calf issue during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park on Saturday. Despite the right-back feeling positive about the injury, scan results have reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming trips to Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

According to Mail Online, Trippier is also likely to miss out on an England call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month but could be back for the match against West Ham United at St James' Park on March 30.

Trippier has grabbed 11 assists for Newcastle in all competitions this season and has been a vital player in Eddie Howe's side. Tino Livramento is set to come into the side in his absence.

Speaking prior to his scan results, Trippier said: "I just felt something in my calf and I don't want to take any risks or anything.

"I had a good chat with the manager but I won't know anything until [Monday]. My calf is feeling good but you know scan results can say anything, but most importantly I'm feeling positive."

When asked if he would be available for Newcastle's next match against Chelsea, Trippier added: "I don't know. My calf is feeling good now but we'll see what the medical staff say."

Howe has named Trippier as one of the best signings of his career having initially signed him for Burnley as a youngster before bringing him to Newcastle as his first signing for £12million in January 2022. “Yes, I think [he's been one of my best signings], twice," Howe said previously. "I’m delighted to have been able to sign a player of his quality twice in my career.”

“Very early on when I signed him for Burnley, his delivery and crossing ability is the best I’ve seen I think.

“He sets the tone, his mentality to work is excellent and his desire to win never stops and that’s why he’s led the team so well.”

Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and on the verge of returning. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 11/03

Nick Pope (shoulder) Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away. Expected return: Everton (H) - 03/04