Newcastle United are hopeful of welcoming back some key players in their final six matches of the season.

Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and now Lewis Miley and Joe Willock have all had their seasons brought to a premature end. But it is hoped the likes of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Nick Pope will be back in action before the end of the Premier League season.

Question marks remain over Matt Targett’s Achilles injury with the left-back yet to feature for Newcastle in 2024. On a more positive note, Callum Wilson is likely to return to the first-team squad for Wednesday night’s trip to Crystal Palace (8pm kick-off).

Wilson has been out for the past two months after suffering a pectoral injury in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. Since then, Alexander Isak had been in fine form leading the line for Newcastle and heads into the match at Selhurst Park looking to add to his 21 goals scored so far this campaign.

On Wilson, head coach Eddie Howe said ahead of the trip to Palace: “He's trained very well this week. It's been very good to have him back with the energy he brings and the quality he brings.

“He's been able to focus on his legs and his running during the period he's been out so he's come back looking really good. Hopefully he'll be able to hit the ground running and make an impact for us.”

1 . Callum Wilson Wilson suffered a pectoral injury in the dying stages of the win over Nottingham Forest in February. He has recently returned to training Estimated return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04

2 . Kieran Trippier Trippier hasn't featured since the win over Wolves at the beginning of March. A calf injury has kept him out of action since then and he is expected to miss a couple more weeks. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05

3 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute with a knee issue. He has been back on the grass but is not in full training. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05