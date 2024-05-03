Newcastle United have had a few welcome injury boosts in training this week despite a fresh blow being confirmed ahead of the trip to Burnley.

Fabian Schar is unlikely to feature again this season after picking up a ‘minor’ hamstring injury in Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United last time out. Eddie Howe’s side face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (3pm kick-off) with the hope of welcoming at least one first-team player back from injury.

Miguel Almiron is thought to be the closest to a return after being spotted in training this week. The winger has been out for just over a month with a knee injury.

Joelinton and Nick Pope are also back training after long-term thigh and shoulder injuries respectively. A late decision will be made on whether they are involved this weekend after an extended period on the sidelines.

One player who won’t be available on Saturday is Kieran Trippier. The right-back has been working on his recovery from a calf injury in Dubai this week but is expected to feature again before the end of the season.

Schar’s potential season-ending injury would make him the seventh Newcastle player to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

1 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute with a knee issue. He has been back on the grass and is close to a return. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05 Photo Sales

2 . Joelinton Joelinton has undergone surgery on his thigh injury and was ruled out of action until May. He is now back in training. Estimated return: Brighton (H) - 11/05 Photo Sales

3 . Nick Pope Pope dislocated his shoulder during the win over Manchester United in December. He is now back in training. Estimated return: Brighton (H) - 11/05 Photo Sales