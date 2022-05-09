The England right-back played the final 25 minutes against the Premier League champions as Newcastle United were beaten 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

It was the first time Trippier has featured for United since fracturing his metatarsal against Aston Villa on February 13.

The match also saw Callum Wilson make his comeback from a calf injury that had kept him out since late December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) vies with Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It has been a long three months,” Trippier admitted. "Obviously people don't see the work that injured players put in – certainly Cal – who deserves huge credit for the set-backs he's had and how he's bounced back from them.

"It's been hard but when you're injured you just need to support your teammates on the pitch and we've done that and the lads have been unbelievable without us.

"We hope we can come back into the team, on the bench or wherever it may be and help us win the next two games.”

Trippier also revealed that he was hoping to make his comeback at St James’s Park against Liverpool last weekend.

“I feel good, I was telling the manager last week I wanted to play,” he added. “I was itching to play but it was the right call by the manager but I managed to get some minutes and we'll see what happens next week [against Arsenal].”

Newcastle trailed 3-0 when Trippier was introduced before Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling added gloss to the scoreline with 90th and 93rd minute goals.

“The late goals, it looks bad but we're playing a top team who are fighting for titles this season,” the 31-year-old continued. "We had our chances as well and, at this level, when you're playing against these teams away from home, you need to put your chances away.

"But we look back to January and the steps we've taken since then, the results that we've had, we're building. We've played back to back two of the best teams in the world so we've got to be proud of our performances before the last two results.

"We need to forget about this, two big games coming up, two different teams fighting for different reasons so we need to match that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.