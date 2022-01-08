Kieran Trippier makes Newcastle United debut as Eddie Howe names strong FA Cup starting XI

Kieran Trippier will make his Newcastle United debut in this afternoon's FA Cup tie against Cambridge United at St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:14 pm

Howe – whose squad has been depleted by Covid-19 cases and injuries – has named a strong starting XI for the sold-out game.

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid this week in a £12million deal, starts along with Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Ryan Fraser. Dwight Gayle, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark are not involved.

Howe said: "We need to win our next game, absolutely. Huge importance. I’ve made that very clear to the players. For me, there’s no balancing act between anything other than trying to give our best to try and win the game and progress in the competition. It’s very clear what we need to do.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, White.

