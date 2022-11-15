The defender joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in January following a £305million takeover by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley – and former Crystal Palace owner claimed he was motivated by the “economic package” on offer at St James’s Park.

However, Trippier – who today left with England for the World Cup in Qatar – has dismissed that claim.

"If people think it was about money, then I should have stayed in Madrid, because I got a new three-year contract there," he told the Under the Cosh podcast. "If it was about money, I would have stayed.

"I know it wasn't about money. I had other things that were happening at the time, which were more important than money. That's why I came back to England. It doesn't bother me that people say that. That's just their opinion."

United head coach Eddie Howe hailed the impact of Trippier after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea. The result saw the club, which was in the relegation zone when Trippier joined last season, move up to third place.

"I think last season, his impact was huge, and we lost him to injury (in February), which was a devastating blow at the time,” said Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier.

"This season, I just think he’s been incredible for us on the pitch. He’s made a brilliant contribution to all our phases, whether that’s attacking or defending.