Newcastle United could be without 11 first-team players when they travel to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies were without a dozen players for the 1-1 draw with Everton on Tuesday night at St James' Park. While no players are expected to return from injury this weekend, Anthony Gordon will be back available after serving a one-match suspension.

But the likes of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento will remain out for the trip to Craven Cottage. United head coach Eddie Howe deemed Trippier 'not ready' for a return to action after over a month out with a calf issue.

Almiron and Livramento picked up respective knee and ankle injuries during the 4-3 win over West Ham United and are set for around a month on the sidelines. Howe will be hoping no further injuries were picked up in the draw with Everton which saw Alexander Isak's early strike cancelled out by a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty.

Lewis Hall went off during the match with 'fatigue' while Jacob Murphy was limping heavily following a challenge from Everton's James Tarkowski.

Newcastle also have longer-term injury issues with defensive duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both ruled out until the back end of 2024 with ACL injuries.

1 . Anthony Gordon (suspended) Gordon missed the Everton match after being sent off for two bookable offences in the 4-3 win over West Ham United. He will serve a one match ban and be back v Fulham this weekend. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 06/04

2 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Targett has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury against Man Utd back in November. He has featured on the bench in their last couple of outings before dropping out v West Ham in what is understood to be a minor setback in his recovery. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 13/04

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. He has since been ruled out for over a month. Set for another couple of weeks out at least. Expected return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04