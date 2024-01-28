Eddie Howe was quick to play down an injury scare that saw Kieran Trippier withdrawn for Newcastle United in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 win at Fulham.

Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn were on the scoresheet to see The Magpies progress to fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time since 2006. In the final minutes of the match, Trippier was withdrawn and replaced by Emil Krafth.

When asked if Trippier was okay after the match, Howe said: "We hope so. He's had a groin problem sort of grumbling away for a while.

"Today he just said he was a bit fatigued at the end. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious and no new injury."

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night (8:15pm kick-off), a match Trippier himself claimed he would be 'fine' to feature in.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle after the match, the United right-back explained his substitution.

"I'm fine, I've been managing a groin problem but it's nothing serious, nothing at all," he said. "Just precaution really but I'm feeling fine, feeling all right and I'll be fine for the next game."

Trippier also claimed any transfer talk of a move to Bayern Munich was 'over' and that he is fully focused and committed to Newcastle. While Trippier is expected to be involved at Villa on Tuesday, The Magpies will also be hoping to welcome back Callum Wilson from injury while Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are also close to returns from lengthy injury absences.

