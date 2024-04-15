Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier’s current contract at Newcastle United is set to expire next summer.

Having recently tied Joelinton down to a new four year deal, Newcastle are understood to be open to offering a new deal to Trippier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old signed an extension in January 2023 which expires in June 2025. In January 2024, Trippier was subject to serious transfer interest from Bayern Munich with Newcastle rejecting a £12.8million bid from the Bundesliga side.

"I never thought at 33-year-old that Bayern Munich would want to sign me, so it was more of a shock to me than anybody,” Trippier admitted.

“Then I just got on the phone to the manager straight away and, to be honest, the manager knows the commitment I've got for the club. I never once tried to force a move out of the club.

"I'm here now and the owners know the commitment I have shown to the club."

Kieran Trippier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Trippier set to turn 34 later this year and his contract set to expire next summer, his long-term future on Tyneside remains uncertain.

According to Football Insider, several clubs could be looking to push to sign Trippier on a cut-price deal in the upcoming transfer windows. But head coach Eddie Howe is understandably keen to secure the England international’s future given his importance on and off the pitch.

Trippier is not the only first-team player at Newcastle whose contract is set to expire next summer. Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka all have deals that run until June 2025. With Howe previously admitting there was a possibility that Newcastle would sell Joelinton this summer had he not agreed a new deal, the same could apply for those out of contract at the end of next season unless they are tied down to new deals.