Newcastle United injuries: Updates have been provided on Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and more ahead of Thursday's match at Everton.

A Newcastle United training ground update has been provided with Kieran Trippier not seen during Tuesday's session.

Trippier has been a key player for Newcastle this season and grabbed his eighth assist of the campaign to set-up Anthony Gordon in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday. Gordon was a minor concern after going off with a hip issue in the closing stages of the match but is back training ahead of The Magpies' trip to Everton on Thursday (7:30pm kick-off).

But there was no sign of Trippier during the training session at Darsley Park. Sky Sports' Keith Downie stated: "Understand [Trippier] was inside receiving individual treatment and nothing to concern."

The behind the scenes look at Newcastle's training session also confirmed the absences of Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Matt Targett. Sandro Tonali can't play but can continue to train at Newcastle while he serves his 10-month betting ban.

Nick Pope is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United. There are fears his season could be over with Martin Dubravka poised to step-up into the goalkeeper position at Goodison Park.

Midfielder Longstaff is understood to be close to a return and even tweeted that his 'full focus' was on Thursday's match at Everton. But his absence from training suggests Newcastle will head into the game with no injury boosts as they look to pick up only their second away win of the Premier League season.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list as things stand...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hip) Anthony Gordon was withdrawn with a hip issue in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Head coach Eddie Howe said 'fingers crossed it's nothing serious' while Gordon subsequently talked about returning to Everton on Thursday, suggesting his withdrawal was just a precaution. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last three matches with the injury worse than initially expected but has since teased his return. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12