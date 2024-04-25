Newcastle United head into the final five games of the Premier League season hoping to receive some welcome injury boosts.

United welcomed Callum Wilson back after two months out with a pectoral injury. The striker came off the bench in the second half of the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

One player who remained on the bench was Tino Livramento, with head coach Eddie Howe confirming after the match that the right-back is still struggling with an ankle issue that has kept him out of the starting line-up for over a month.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron are yet to return to full training but it is hoped they will be back involved before the end of the season. But Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Sandro Tonali have all had their seasons cut short.

Newcastle head into the final five games sitting seventh in the table with 20th-place Sheffield United up next at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Blades were beaten 8-0 by Eddie Howe’s side at Bramall Lane back in September and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League’s 38-game history having conced 92 goals in 34 matches.

Last time out, Newcastle failed to score in a league match for the first time since December but have scored 20 goals in their last seven matches at St James’ Park in 2024.

The Magpies will be hoping for some injury boosts this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways and keep their European push going.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and expected return dates...

Tino Livramento is still feeling the effects of his ankle injury picked up at Chelsea last month. While technically fit enough to play, Newcastle are exersising caution in order to avoid a longer-term issue. Estimated return: Sheffield United (H) - 27/04

Trippier hasn't featured since the win over Wolves at the beginning of March. A calf injury has kept him out of action since then and he is expected to miss a couple more weeks. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05

Almiron was a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute with a knee issue. He has been back on the grass but is not in full training. Estimated return: Burnley (A) - 04/05