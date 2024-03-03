Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow following Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

The Magpies climbed back up to eighth and leapfrogged Wolves in the table with goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

During the match, Kieran Trippier was forced off with a calf issue though the severity of the injury is not clear at thsi stage.

"Kieran felt something in his calf and had to come off the pitch," Howe told The Gazette. "That is a concern for us, although I don’t know how serious it is at this moment."

Next up for The Magpies is a trip to Chelsea on Monday, March 11 (8pm kick-off). While Trippier is a fresh concern for the match, Newcastle have been boosted by the recent returns of Isak, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson from injuries.

Matt Targett could also be back in contention for the trip to Stamford Bridge after four months out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the Wolves match, Howe said: "Matty might need a little more time to be back involved with the squad just due to the fact his injury was a muscle injury. But he is back training with the group."

Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge back in December and currently sit 11th in the table, four points behind The Magpies with a game in hand.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday with a calf injury. It is hoped the injury is not serious with Trippier able to walk off the pitch himself. Expected return: TBC (March 2024)

2 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and on the verge of returning. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 11/03

3 . Nick Pope (shoulder) Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away. Expected return: Everton (H) - 03/04