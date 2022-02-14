Kieran Trippier posts message to Newcastle United fans after 'frustrating' injury blow

Kieran Trippier has told of his “frustration” at an expected lengthy lay-off at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 14th February 2022, 5:50 pm

Trippier is set for surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The 31-year-old, signed from Atletico Madrid last month, had scored with a free-kick for the second successive game.

The right-back tweeted: “It's really frustrating to have picked up the injury yesterday. We've built some momentum and long may that continue. I will remain positive and work as hard as I can on my rehab to be back fit as quickly as possible. Thank you all for your very kind messages of support!”

Trippier is facing more than two months on the sidelines.

Speaking after the game, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Trippier got stamped on, and he couldn’t continue with a problem on the top of his foot, so he’s gone for an X-ray at hospital. We’re keeping everything crossed there’s no broken bone there.”

Kieran Trippier leaves the field injured.

