Kieran Trippier is set to return to Premier League action in time for Newcastle United’s next match at St James’ Park.

Trippier has been sidelined for almost two months with a calf injury that was initially dubbed as ‘minor’. Head coach Eddie Howe hinted that the right-back would be available ‘soon’ when providing an injury update last week.

The 33-year-old also wrote in Saturday’s matchday programme: “I’ve had a calf issue and at this stage of the season, and with the amount of games I’ve played, we need to take extra precautions.

“It’s so important that there are no setbacks - I don’t want to come back and then re-injure myself, so I’m just ticking every box.”

After being forced off in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 2, Trippier was initially due to return earlier this month but suffered a setback which has ruled him out of the last eight matches in all competitions. He was also forced to withdraw from international duty with England last month as he hopes to get back to full fitness and earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

The right-back won’t be involved for the trip to his former club Burnley on Saturday (3pm kick-off) having flown to Dubai this week but is expected to be back involved for United’s final home match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Mail Online.

Newcastle end the season with away matches against Manchester United and Brentford respectively as they look to secure European qualification.

