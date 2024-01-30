Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with a groin issue. The 33-year-old has been nursing a problem since picking up the injury against Nottingham Forest last month.

After the Fulham match, Howe said: "We hope [he's okay]. He's had a groin problem sort of grumbling away for a while.

"He just said he was a bit fatigued at the end. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious and no new injury."

Trippier then said he was 'fine' to be involved at Villa Park on Tuesday evening.

"I'm fine, I've been managing a groin problem but it's nothing serious, nothing at all," he said. "Just precaution really but I'm feeling fine, feeling all right and I'll be fine for the next game."

And the right-back has now teased his involvement on social media to post a personalised preview of the match via Instagram. Such posts are often a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.

Trippier has been subject to a £13million transfer bid from Bayern Munich this month which was rejected by Newcastle. The England international has since claimed any talk of leaving the club is now 'over' and reaffirmed his commitment.

While Trippier is expected to be involved at Villa on Tuesday along with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have been ruled out due to injury.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Kieran Trippier (groin) Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Satuday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham. The right-back insisted the substitution was just as a precaution for a groin issue he has been managing and that he would be fine to face Aston Villa. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

2 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Howe has since confirmed the striker won't be involved for the trip to Villa Park. Expected return date: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

3 . Miguel Almiron (illness) Almiron missed the Fulham match due to illness. The winger has been subject to strong transfer speculation in recent days. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02