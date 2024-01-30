Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has teased his involvement in Tuesday night's Premier League trip to Aston Villa (8:15pm kick-off).
Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with a groin issue. The 33-year-old has been nursing a problem since picking up the injury against Nottingham Forest last month.
After the Fulham match, Howe said: "We hope [he's okay]. He's had a groin problem sort of grumbling away for a while.
"He just said he was a bit fatigued at the end. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious and no new injury."
Trippier then said he was 'fine' to be involved at Villa Park on Tuesday evening.
"I'm fine, I've been managing a groin problem but it's nothing serious, nothing at all," he said. "Just precaution really but I'm feeling fine, feeling all right and I'll be fine for the next game."
And the right-back has now teased his involvement on social media to post a personalised preview of the match via Instagram. Such posts are often a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.
Trippier has been subject to a £13million transfer bid from Bayern Munich this month which was rejected by Newcastle. The England international has since claimed any talk of leaving the club is now 'over' and reaffirmed his commitment.
While Trippier is expected to be involved at Villa on Tuesday along with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have been ruled out due to injury.
