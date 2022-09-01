Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak’s debut goal for Newcastle was cancelled out by Roberto Firmino and a 98th minute winner from Liverpool substitute Fabio Carvalho.

Despite only five minutes being added, Klopp felt the last gasp goal was the ‘perfect response’ to Newcastle's alleged gamesmanship.

“We scored the equaliser and then it was just a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot,” Klopp said. “The game was just interrupted constantly for some reason and that doesn’t give you the momentum. There was no chance to gain any kind of momentum.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United dejected at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“In the end, I was really happy in the moment when we got the last corner in the 98th minute. Obviously what happened was absolutely outstanding, a wonderful goal.

“Perfect moment that we scored after 98 minutes. It was the perfect response to everything that happened during the game.”

Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier acknowledged his side's ‘game plan’ at Anfield but didn’t feel it justified an extra three minutes to be added on top of the additional five held up by the fourth official.

“[Time wasting] is something the referee needs to get control of,” Trippier told The Gazette. “We're coming away to Anfield, we set out a game plan so if [Klopp] wants to complain about time wasting, the referee and the officials have to take control.

“Going off the way we performed, we feel as though we matched them for everything. They might have had more possession but I feel like that was controlled from our side.

"You see how many long balls they played over the top and how we dealt with that. A lot of their long balls went out of play which was something we'd been working on especially with van Dijk.

"I feel like we performed very well and it's football, we concede in you could say the last second but in reality it's two and a half minutes over the five added on.

"It's very tough to concede in the 98th minute when five minutes were supposed to be added on.