Newcastle United return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Saturday hoping to be bolstered by some returning players.

Newcastle will be without Sven Botman and Lewis Miley at St James' Park this weekend (12:30pm kick-off) after injuries reported during the international break. Botman has been ruled out for six-to-nine months with an ACL injury while Miley injured his back while on international duty with England Under-20s.

Martin Dubravka withdrew from the Slovakia squad early due to 'personal reasons' but Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the goalkeeper is fine to face West Ham this weekend.

There are still doubts over Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier. Howe suggested prior to the international break that he would expect all three players back for the West Ham match.

But in his pre-match press conference, The Magpies boss gave a deliberately teasing 'wait and see' update when asked about the trio.

Trippier and Barnes have missed Newcastle's defeat at Chelsea and Manchester City after picking up respective calf and hamstring injuries in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month. Tino Livramento suffered an ankle injury in the 3-2 loss at Chelsea which ruled him out of the Manchester City match.

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He is set to be back involved after the international break. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed the Chelsea and Manchester City matches with a minor hamstring injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. He has not joined up with England because of the injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03 Photo Sales