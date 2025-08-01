Kieran Trippier makes x-rated Sunderland jibe that Newcastle United fans will love

Newcastle United latest news: Kieran Trippier has spoken about Newcastle United’s upcoming clashes against Sunderland in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United secured qualification for next season’s Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season. Despite being defeated 1-0 by Everton, results elsewhere on that final day ensured that they would return to European football’s premier competition.

That win came just 24 hours after Sunderland had confirmed their return to the Premier League. Tommy Watson’s late strike at Wembley secured promotion for Regis Le Bris’ side and ensured that Tyne-Wear derbies would return to the Premier League fixture schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Newcastle United and Sunderland have faced each other in recent years, with the Magpies running out comfortable 3-0 winners in the FA Cup back in January 2024.

A Dan Ballard own goal and a brace from Alexander Isak at either end of the second half ensured that Newcastle put away the demons of previous defeats against their fiercest rivals.

However, that game was somewhat of an outlier with the two sides, on that day, meeting for the first time in almost eight years. Newcastle United’s relegation from the top-flight in the 2015/16 season was followed by them switching places with Sunderland a season later. Their subsequent stint in League One had many believing and fearing that top-flight Tyne-Wear games had been consigned to the past - but this season they are back.

Kieran Trippier on facing Sunderland in the Premier League

Kieran Trippier started and finished that win at the Stadium of Light, captaining his side to victory on Wearside. Having just come through a tricky month on the pitch which saw him make a few uncharacteristic errors, including one in the dying stages of their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, victory over their local rivals would have tasted as sweet for Trippier as it did for many of his teammates - with Newcastle’s starting XI and substitutes that day boasting a number of homegrown players and boyhood Newcastle United fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

During that game, the former Spurs and Burnley man was centre of numerous chants from the home crowd, particularly as he stepped up to take corner kicks in front of the Sunderland supporters. It’s clear that those experiences have stuck with Trippier, with his latest comments about the Black Cats catching the attention of many in the north east on social media.

Speaking at a fan Q&A event in South Korea, Trippier was asked about the prospect of playing Sunderland again this season. He responded: “I hope there’s no children here, but the amount of s— I got from them last time, I would love to beat them again.

“I’m looking forward to playing them and I think it’s good for the city as well. It’s good for them to get promoted, but it would be nice to see them get relegated as well.”

The first top-flight Wear-Tyne derby since 2015 will be played on the weekend of 13 December at the Stadium of Light. The reverse fixture has initially been scheduled for the end of March, but may be moved if either side reaches the Carabao Cup final.