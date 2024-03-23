Newcastle United received a major injury blow during the international break with Sven Botman ruled out until late 2024 following an ACL injury.

The Dutch centre-back suffered his second serious knee injury of the season during Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend. Jamaal Lascelles is likely to come into the side in Botman's place when The Magpies return to Premier League action against West Ham United at St James' Park on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe will also be hoping to welcome back some key players from injury. Kieran Trippier has missed Newcastle's last two matches after being forced off with a calf issue in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

The injury ruled Trippier out of the England squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium. Tino Livramento was also denied an international call-up after twisting his ankle in the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Livramento was in contention for his first senior England call-up and would have at least made the Under-21s squad had he not been injured. United winger Harvey Barnes is also recovering from a minor injury during the international break after pulling his hamstring against Wolves.

The trio are all in contention to return to action when Newcastle face West Ham next weekend. The squad are currently in Dubai for warm-weather training ahead of the final 10 matches of the league season.

Newcastle currently sit 10th in the table, four points behind The Hammers in seventh.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates as things stand...

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He is set to be back involved after the international break. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03

2 . Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed the Chelsea and Manchester City matches with a minor hamstring injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. He has not joined up with England because of the injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03