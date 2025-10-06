Newcastle United injury news: Tino Livramento injury latest as defender ruled-out for eight weeks.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier has revealed he is ‘pleased’ that Tino Livramento will only miss around eight weeks of action with a knee injury after initial fears that the injury could have been much more severe. Livramento was stretchered off during Newcastle United’s defeat against Arsenal last weekend and missed their win over Union Saint-Gilloise in midweek.

It was subsequently confirmed that Livramento had avoided a serious knee injury and would instead miss just eight weeks of action, rather than months that had been initially feared. The former Southampton defender could be back in action towards the end of November with their Champions League trip to Marseille provisionally pencilled in as a possible return date for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Lewis Hall also sidelined through injury, the former Chelsea man missed Sunday’s clash against Nottingham Forest after picking up a hamstring injury, Livramento’s absence will be felt hard by the Magpies as they balance league, cup and European action. Whilst news of Livramento’s absence is a blow, Trippier has expressed his relief that his teammate won’t be out of action for too long, taking time to give him a special mention in his programme notes ahead of Sunday’s game.

Trippier wrote: ‘It was really good news that Tino Livramento’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, and that he will be back relatively soon. We play in the same position but I’ve had competition throughout my whole career and we always help and support each other. I wish him all the best in his recovery and I’m pleased it’s not a long-term injury.’

Kieran Trippier reveals classy Elliot Anderson message

Livramento was not the only individual singled out for praise by Trippier ahead of Sunday’s game, however, with former Magpies midfielder Elliot Anderson also mentioned by the former Spurs and Burnley man. Anderson left his boyhood club last summer in a deal that was forced onto Newcastle United by the Premier League’s financial restrictions.

Anderson, though, has flourished whilst at the City Ground with his form for Nottingham Forest earning him a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad last month. Anderson has again been included by the Three Lions boss for their upcoming games against Wales and Latvia in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Writing about his former teammate Trippier, who earned 54 caps for England before retiring from international duty in 2024, added: ‘Finally, it’s always good to see Elliot Anderson back at St James’ Park and even better to see him return as a full England international.

‘It doesn’t surprise me that, having moved elsewhere to showcase his abilities, he’s shown what an unbelievable player he is. He is a Geordie through and through and I have the utmost respect for him.’

Whilst Anderson joins up with his former teammates Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn on international duty, Trippier will remain on Tyneside as Howe’s side begin their preparations for another busy period of fixtures. The Magpies return to action against Brighton on Saturday 18 October before facing Jose Mourinho’s Benfica at St James’ Park in the Premier League just three days after that.

A Carabao Cup game sandwiched between Champions League clashes mean Howe’s side again have no free midweek between now and the next international break which begins after their clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday 9 November (2pm kick-off).