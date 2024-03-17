Newcastle United are set to have a few injury issues clear up over the international break.

The Magpies lost 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City on Saturday with eight first-team players unavailable due to injury or ineligibility. While Anthony Gordon made a speedy recovery from a knee injury that forced him off against Chelsea, Tino Livramento suffered an injury blow that kept him out of the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Addressing Livramento's injury, head coach Eddie Howe said after the match: "It was a twist of the ankle against Chelsea. We knew the day after the game that he wasn't going to make [the Manchester City trip].

"We don't think it's serious and we hope he'll be back for the next match."

Eddie Howe's side now head to Dubai for warm-weather training during the international break before returning to Premier League action against West Ham United at St James' Park on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

After missing out on an international call-up following his injury, Livramento will travel with the Newcastle squad as they prepare for the final 10 matches of the campaign. Newcastle will also be hoping to welcome back the likes of Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes from their respective injuries while Joe White will be back available for selection after being cup-tied for the Man City match.

