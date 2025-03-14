Newcastle United’s chances of winning Sunday’s Carabao Cup final could come down to the performance of Alexander Isak.

Isak’s 22 goals so far this season have fired Newcastle United into European contention, with two of those coming in their run to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final - including one away at Arsenal in the semi-finals to help the Magpies on their way to a 4-0 victory. Isak also netted a stunning strike during a 3-3 draw between Newcastle United and Liverpool back in December at St James’ Park - a goal that marked his third strike in just five career games against the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk was given a torrid night on that day, with a makeshift Liverpool defence being posed questions from all areas. That could happen again this weekend with Arne Slot facing a headache at the back with Trent Alexander-Arnold a major doubt to feature and Conor Bradley certainly ruled-out.

22 men will take to the field at Wembley, but the key battles on Sunday will likely involve just a few of those players, with Isak’s success up against Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk potentially a pivotal match-up. With large amounts of Newcastle’s hopes on Sunday on Isak’s shoulders, what’s the view from the Liverpool camp? Will Van Dijk come out on top of that battle and are there other areas of the pitch where Sunday’s game could be won or lost?

That’s the view of Liverpool World’s Will Rooney who shared with the Gazette where he believes Sunday’s game could be won or lost. With Isak up-front, the Magpies always have a chance of victory, but there could be a battle slightly behind the Swedish international that may decide where the League Cup trophy spends its time over the next 12 months:

“Absolutely! [Isak is the dangerman],” Rooney responded. “I mean, that game a few weeks ago at Anfield, when we found out that he wasn't playing, it was palpable how much of a boost around the media area there was to Liverpool, because everyone knows how good he's been this season.

“He's almost been Virgil van Dijk's kryptonite, I think, when he's played against them. I think Virgil van Dijk hasn't struggled against many strikers. Isak, the way he plays, he's physical, but he's good with the ball as well. He can turn you really quickly.

“I think Virgil van Dijk struggles a little bit against him, but obviously, that one, Anthony Gordon being out is a blow, but I like Newcastle's midfield as well. To be honest with you, I like Tonali, Guimaraes and Joelinton, they are really powerful.

“Liverpool's midfield certainly has exerted a lot of energy lately, and that's where the battle could be won in that midfield. Is Ryan Gravenberch going to be back to his best, because he's had a bit of a dip playing a lot of football this season? Dominik Szoboszlai against Southampton last week looked shattered and played 105 minutes against PSG, so I think the midfield battle could be where the game's won or lost.”