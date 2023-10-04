Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It felt almost surreal to witness the France superstar and his PSG team-mates take to a Champions League decorated St James’ Park for the first time for a training session in front of the media on Tuesday evening. Newcastle’s pre-match press conference was dominated by questions about facing Mbappe.

So much attention has been given to the individual that it would be easy to forget Newcastle are also up against 10 other PSG stars on Wednesday (8pm kick-off). Fortunately, Newcastle’s very own superstar in Kieran Trippier was there to provide a timely reminder that ‘it’s not just Mbappe’.

Why has so much attention been paid to Mbappe’s visit to Tyneside? The reality is Mbappe rarely strays far from the centre of the modern football zeitgeist.

This is a player who, despite being yet to leave PSG after six-years, still manages to become one of the transfer stories of the summer with links to Real Madrid. A player who, despite Lionel Messi leading Argentina to a historic World Cup win, managed to steal some of the limelight by netting a hat-trick in the final.

Kylian Mbappe missed out in winning his second World Cup last winter in Qatar.

The spotlight never seems to stray too far from the 24-year-old. And to get a more rounded picture of why so much attention is being paid to his visit to Tyneside, you have to go back to 2021.

“Newcastle? It’s not hot there, huh?”

Just over two years ago it seemed only a video game could bring Kylian Mbappe to Newcastle.

Back then, a gleeful Antoine Griezmann was recorded boasting about his Football Manager 2021 achievements ‘avec Newcastle’ while on international duty with France.

Within earshot, was Mbappe, whom Griezmann informed he had signed for The Magpies in his FM save for a cool €134million.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward responded with a deadpan: “Newcastle? It’s not hot there, huh?”

A bit of light-hearted content quickly captured the imagination of Newcastle supporters and social media as an image of Mbappe in Newcastle just seemed so ridiculously unfathomable at the time that it provided a welcome release from the stagnating reality on Tyneside.

After a decade of battling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Newcastle would start the upcoming season without winning any of their opening 14 Premier League matches as relegation loomed.

But two years, a takeover, Eddie Howe and players like Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Co. later, and Mbappe is at St James’ Park for the first time.

He may not be here as a Newcastle player, but Champions League football being back on Tyneside being the reason why is a more than satisfying compromise.

This is not about Kylian Mbappe

The game hasn’t even started yet and some Newcastle fans may already be sick about reading about the Paris Saint-Germain No. 7. Apologies for that.

But let’s be clear, all this current talk of Mbappe isn’t really about the player himself - it’s about what he represents.

Mbappe hasn’t turned up at St James’ Park through his own accord or a video game fantasy - Newcastle United have dragged the player dubbed ‘the world’s best’ by head coach Eddie Howe to their own backyard through their own hard work.

In less than two years, Newcastle have gone from Premier League no-hopers to rubbing shoulders with the world’s elite clubs and players once again in the Champions League. While The Magpies aren’t just here to make up the numbers, there is pride to take from the club’s incredible turnaround.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe (2R) talks with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos (2L) during a team training session at St James's Park stadium in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 3, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group F football match against Newcastle United. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe may not remember making his climate quip about Newcastle, but he almost certainly will remember his first match at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. If the weather fanatic thought 13°C at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening was cold enough to stop his training session and request gloves, the Toon Army’s famously frosty reception for opposing players is sure to provide a shock.

While the 90 minutes that follow could well separate the teams, Mbappe, Marquinhos and Co. will enter the pitch as equals to Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles and the Newcastle team. You may laugh at the thought, but with a clear Geordie identity and players once deemed not good enough for the Premier League, Newcastle have earned their seat at the table.

A cathartic night at St James’ Park awaits

There was something quite symbolic seeing St James’ Park draped in Champions League hoardings where, in many cases, Sports Direct advertising boards were once plastered shamelessly around Newcastle’s proud home.

After 14-years of struggle under Mike Ashley’s ownership, Wednesday night will be a cathartic experience for many as they hear that spine-tingling Champions League anthem blast around St James’ Park. A drone display may have declared ‘we’re back’ above St James’ Park on Monday night, but nothing will say it clearer than “Die Meister! Die Besten! Les grandes équipes! The champions!” being played as Howe’s side take to the pitch.

For the elite mentality of Newcastle right-back Trippier, it’s just another game - even comparing it to Saturday’s match with Burnley in his press conference. But for some of his Newcastle team-mates and the thousands of Geordies in St James’ Park and across the world, it’s something more.

Kieran Trippier is one of Newcastle United's most experienced Champions League players.

Newcastle are playing their biggest game at St James’ Park in a generation. For many, 20-years will feel like an age coming. For others, it will be a completely novel experience.

Jacob Murphy savoured his moment as a Newcastle fan at the San Siro last month - plenty more will do the same back at St James’ Park against PSG.