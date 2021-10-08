Kylian Mbappe to Newcastle United? Magpies to win 2022/33 treble? - latest odds following takeover

Since Newcastle United' s Saudi-backed takeover was completed yesterday afternoon, all sorts of rumours have emerged of potential signings and new managers at the club – including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Zinedene Zidane making the move to St. James’ Park.
The Magpies will be hoping they can attract some big names to the club following Mike Ashley’s departure, with PCP Capital Partners’ chief executive Amanda Staveley already laying out her plans to reach the top of the Premier League and Europe.
Here are some of Sky Bet’s most interesting odds following the takeover at Newcastle United...