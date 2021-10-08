Newcastle United's new director Amanda Staveley (C) and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (L) talk to the media as she leaves the foyer of St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 8, 2021, after the sale of the football club to a Saudi-led consortium was confirmed the previous day. - A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on October 7 despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe to Newcastle United? Magpies to win 2022/33 treble? - latest odds following takeover

The rumour mill has been going wild since Newcastle United confirmed their takeover yesterday.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:46 pm

Since Newcastle United' s Saudi-backed takeover was completed yesterday afternoon, all sorts of rumours have emerged of potential signings and new managers at the club – including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Zinedene Zidane making the move to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies will be hoping they can attract some big names to the club following Mike Ashley’s departure, with PCP Capital Partners’ chief executive Amanda Staveley already laying out her plans to reach the top of the Premier League and Europe.

Here are some of Sky Bet’s most interesting odds following the takeover at Newcastle United...

1. Antonio Conte to become next Newcastle United boss

Sky Bet - 2/1

2. Newcastle to sign Donny van de Beek before 3rd February 2022

Sky Bet - 7/1

3. Rafa Benitez to become next Newcastle United boss

Sky Bet: 10/1

4. Newcastle to finish top half of the PL in 2021/22 season

Sky Bet - 10/1

