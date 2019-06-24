La Liga outfit plan double raid on Newcastle United as transfer guru set to jet in for transfer talks

Director of football of Sevilla FC, Ramon Rodriguez "Monchi", attends the presentation of the new head coach, Julen Lopetegui, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on June 5, 2019. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla will send over their sporting director to negotiate a deal for the transfer of Ayoze Perez and Florian Lejeune.

The report states that Perez is rated at around the £30million mark by United, while there is no value put on a deal for Frenchman Lejeune, who is currently out with a knee injury.

Sevilla are thought to be keen to take advantage of the chaos on Tyneside, with manager Rafa Benitez set to walk away from the club on Sunday, at the end of his three-year deal.

United’s player return to pre-season training a week on Thursday, but at this stage they do not yet know who their manager will be, who their paymasters will be or whether they will have any new team-mates this summer.

Benitez is yet to come to an agreement with the United hierarchy over extending his current deal.

He has been offered a new one-year deal but will not sign it, given that is limits the type of players he can sign, and the budget he can spend.

Meanwhile, winger Christian Atsu has expressed his want to remain at United long-term.

Speaking to footballmadeinghana.com, Atsu said: "I'm very happy at Newcastle and I'm happy with the fans. I'm especially happy with (Rafa) Benitez, the staff and everybody at the club.

"I'd like to stay there as many years as possible but it will depend on me and my performances.

"I just need to do my work, do my job, and as many years as I want I believe I can stay, if I play really good."

This week Atsu is likely to be handed a starting berth as his nation Ghana take on Benin in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Black Stars are looking to end a 37-year wait for the title with victory this summer.