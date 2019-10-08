La Liga talent spotter discusses future of flop who is being eyed by Newcastle United

Reported Newcastle United target Rony Lopes has NOT been a failure at Sevilla – well, not yet anyway.

Monaco's Brazilian-Portuguese midfielder Rony Lopes celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Monaco at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France, on April 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

That’s the view of sporting director Monchi, widely regarded as Europe’s best talent spotter.

Former Manchester City man Lopes was snapped up for around £23million in the summer from AS Monaco, but has managed just 11 minutes in La Liga so far this season.

The Portugal international was a reported target of Newcastle in the summer, but a move failed to materialise. It’s understood they would be keen to revisit the deal in the future.

But Monchi is refusing to brand Lopes a flop, just yet.

“If I have to be upset that Rony Lopes does not play, it would be with me, not with the coach,” he said.

“It’s too early to say I was wrong. If they don't work in the end, the only culprit is me. I’m not looking for an excuse.”