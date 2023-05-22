Newcastle United v Leicester City: The line-ups have been confirmed for tonight’s match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe initially made one forced change from Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion with Sean Longstaff returning to the side in place of the injured Joe Willock. Willock was taken off during the Brighton win while Longstaff starts for the first time since picking up a foot injury at Everton last month.

But after Joelinton withdrew from the pre-match warm-up, Howe had to make another change with Elliot Anderson also coming in for only his second Premier League start.

Joelinton was initially deemed fit enough to start despite Howe listing him as a doubt for tonight’s match. Jacob Murphy has returned to the bench after missing the Brighton match.

Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

A point for Newcastle at St James’ Park tonight would be enough to secure a top four finish and a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

NUFC XI v Leicester: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson (in for Joelinton); Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, L.Miley

