Newcastle United have returned from warm-weather training in Dubai and are back on the training ground ahead of their return to Premier League action.

The Magpies host West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) looking to pick up successive home wins for the first time in 2024. West Ham currently sit seventh, four points ahead of Newcastle in 10th but have played a game more.

But with Newcastle having several first-team players still away on international duty this week, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka weren't in training on Wednesday as they travel back to Tyneside.

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley are also on their way back from England Under-20s duty but the latter won't be involved in the upcoming matches after suffering a back injury.

As a result, Eddie Howe called up a number of Under-21s players to bolster numbers for the training session. Regulars such as Joe White and Alex Murphy took part in the session, but there was also a call-up for January signing Alfie Harrison.

The 18-year-old joined Newcastle from Manchester City in January as the club's only signing of the winter window. Harrison arrived on Tyneside having impressed for City's Under-18s side this season with eight goals and four assists from midfield.

He has quickly found himself part of Newcastle's Under-21s side and has been part of first-team training this week.

City allowed Harrison to leave for an officially undisclosed transfer fee which is understood to be a nominal sum with potential add-ons.

19-year-old defender Ciaran Thompson was also spotted in training at Darsley Park this week. This comes with Schar on international duty and Sven Botman being ruled out until late 2024 with an ACL injury.

Here we look at all the players who did, and didn't feature in the club's latest training gallery.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

