Newcastle United have been back on the training pitch this week in preparation for Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light (12:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies head into the FA Cup third-round tie with nine players already ruled out and Kieran Trippier a doubt for the match. As a result, head coach Eddie Howe has had to turn to some of the club's academy players.

Given the recent success of Lewis Miley's step-up into the first-team picture, Howe has also called up 18-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes to train with his squad ahead of Saturday's derby match.

Hernes is unlikely to be involved in the matchday squad itself but it does suggest The Magpies are heading into the game a little light of midfield options. Hernes was pictured training alongside Bruno Guimaraes at Darsley Park this week while Joelinton, Miley and Sean Longstaff were also pictured along with the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Midfielders Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson are both currently out injured for Newcastle. With Trippier a doubt, he was not pictured in the club's training gallery posted ahead of the match.

Almost a week into the January transfer window, Hernes remains Newcastle's most recent signing having arrived at the club on deadline day from Shrewsbury Town in the summer transfer window. He has since featured for the club's Under-21s side in the EFL Trophy at Wrexham and impressed in the UEFA Youth League for Newcastle's Under-18s side, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win over AC Milan last month.

Here are the Newcastle players who were and weren't pictured in training ahead of the Sunderland match this week...

