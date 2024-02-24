Newcastle United have arrived at the Emirates Stadium, providing some interesting hints regarding Eddie Howe's team selection against Arsenal.

Alexander Isak and Joe Willock have travelled with the squad following their injury absences while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has not travelled, with Loris Karius set to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle. Isak is set to come straight back into the starting line-up with Newcastle without another fit first-team striker

This comes one year after Karius' competitive debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium this time last year.

Newcastle head into the match against Arsenal unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches but have not kept a league clean sheet in 2024. They face a Gunners side who have scored 21 goals in their last five matches in the league, winning them all.

22 players have travelled with Newcastle to Arsenal although Howe can only name a matchday squad of 20, leaving Harris and Paul Dummett out of the matchday squad.