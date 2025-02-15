Newcastle United have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have all made the trip after recovering from their respective injury issues. Burn was forced off with a groin problem at Birmingham City last week but has since recovered to be available for the return to Premier League action.

Gordon missed the Birmingham match with a thigh problem but trained fully in the build-up to the trip to Manchester while Barnes had been sidelined for five weeks with a thigh problem but is now back available after head coach Eddie Howe dropped a press conference hint.

On Friday, The Magpies boss was asked about Barnes’ availability, to which he replied: “Yeah, not far. He's doing really well. I'm really pleased with how he's looked. So, yeah, he's another player that's close to being in contention."

Howe added: “Anthony should be fine, yeah he's trained this week, no problems,” Howe said ahead of the City match. “It was a thigh problem, but he responded well to treatment over the weekend and is training well.

“The initial look on Dan wasn't positive, but he again had a scan, the scan was good. He's improved a lot very quickly this week, so he'll be very close this weekend.”

And all three players are back available and part of the matchday squad to face Man City at the Etihad Stadium. Team news will be confirmed at 1:45pm.

Newcastle subs: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Longstaff, Miley

Missing players for Newcastle United

Newcastle’s injury list is starting to clear up following the triple injury boost with Sven Botman (knee) close to a return and Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton (both knee) should be back in contention in the coming weeks.

Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie also miss out with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka the matchday goalkeepers as expected.