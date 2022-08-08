Lee Charnley 'set for return to football' following Newcastle United exit

Charnley left Newcastle United last November after more than two decades at the club. Charnley had been managing director, and his departure followed a £305million takeover last October .

Speaking at the time, Charnley said: “To have been at Newcastle United for 22 years has been an honour and a privilege, and the club, its people and our city will always be very special to me. As it enters a new chapter in its history under new owners, I wish Amanda (Staveley, United co-owner), the rest of the board and everyone connected with the club every success."