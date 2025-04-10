Callum Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season | Getty Images

Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle United is once again in the spotlight after Jamaal Lascelles’ contract was quietly extended by the club.

Newcastle United head into the summer window with the future of a couple of their players still up in the air. Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are all out of contract at the end of June and have uncertain futures on Tyneside.

Jamaal Lascelles was believed to be part of that group, although news of an extension for the former Nottingham Forest man emerged on Wednesday night. Whilst yet to be confirmed by the club, the move to extend Lascelles’ stay will ensure that one of their most influential players will have another year at St James’ Park as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in March last year.

Having seen Emil Krafth, Martin Dubravka and most recently Fabian Schar pen new deals on Tyneside, Wilson now remains as the final of Howe’s first-team regulars to be out of contract this summer.

Callum Wilson’s Newcastle United future

Few can deny the great impact Wilson has had during his time on Tyneside, with his goals almost single handedly keeping them in the Premier League during his first three seasons, whilst his best goalscoring campaign came in 2022/23 as they qualified for the Champions League. However, injury issues have plagued his last couple of seasons and, this year, the former Bournemouth man has been restricted to 14 appearances in all competitions with just two of those coming as a starter.

When on top form, Newcastle United have one of, if not the best, strike duos in the whole of the Premier League with Alexander Isak and Wilson’s talents the envy of many in the division. However, it has been a long time since the pair have been fit, available and on top form at the same time.

Newcastle United are facing a major decision on whether to keep Wilson at the club or allow him to leave on a free transfer. Losing him for nothing is far from ideal, particularly in a world of PSR which means they must maximise every single penny from player sales, but keeping him at St James’ Park would then restrict what they are able to spend on new signings in the summer.

TBR report that Leeds United are interested in a move for Wilson - but that will likely depend on what division they are in next season. West Ham, who Wilson enjoys a stunning scoring record against during his career, have also been listed as potential suitors.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson transfer ‘alternatives’

If Wilson is allowed to leave the club this summer, then he will need to be replaced. Isak is their main man, but with European football to come next season, the Magpies need to bulk out their squad and sign someone that can take the strain off the Swedish international.

Liam Delap, who could be available for as little as £30m this summer if a relegation release clause is triggered, has been linked in recent times. Lille striker Jonathan David is also someone of interest with the Canadian international expected to leave the Ligue 1 club as a free agent this summer.