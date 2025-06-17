Newcastle United have been linked with a last-gasp transfer hijack of a player who has already agreed to join Leeds United this summer.

The summer transfer window is back open and the outlandish transfer stories are in full force with Newcastle United involved once again.

This time, Sky Sports Switzerland are claiming Newcastle are interested in signing Slovenia international centre-back Jaka Bijol from Udinese.

The 26-year-old is available for £19million this summer and has already agreed to join newly-promoted side Leeds United.

Sky Switzerland have claimed that Bijol has been targeted by Newcastle as a potential centre-back option to support the likes of Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

But time is most certainly against The Magpies given Leeds have already agreed personal terms with the 63-time Slovenia international who was has also been targeted by Aston Villa. Bijol is believed to have agreed a four-year deal with Leeds.

TalkSPORT have reported Bijol is set for a medical at Leeds, so Newcastle would have to act quickly to strike a deal. The prospect of joining a Champions League club in Newcastle over a newly-promoted Premier League side could prove enticing for the defender, though he would likely get more regular first-team football at Elland Road.

The 6ft 3in Slovenian has played 95 times for Udinese in the three seasons since his £3million arrival from CSKA Moscow in 2022.

Fabrizo Romano ‘here we go’ for Leeds United

Bijol’s move to Leeds has been granted the Fabrizio Romano ‘here we go’ seal to suggest a deal is imminent

The transfer expert posted on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United agree deal to sign Jaka Bijol from Udinese, club to club deal done and here we go!

“Agreement for €22m transfer fee add-ons included and personal terms also in place for centre back to join #LUFC. New defender set for medical soon.”

But Newcastle supporters will know not to take a Romano ‘here we go’ as fact after Joao Pedro’s potential move to St James’ Park was given the ‘here we go’ back in 2022 only for a deal to fall through.

As it happens, Newcastle are interested in signing Joao Pedro once again and are reportedly considering a bid for the Brighton & Hove Albion forward.

Newcastle United eye centre-back signing

Although a last-gasp hijack of Leeds’ line-up transfer is highly unlikely, it is made somewhat more believable by Newcastle’s intent to sign a defender this summer transfer window.

The Magpies sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus for £20million without bringing in a replacement, while Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are all heading into the final years of their contracts. Defensive reinforcements are a necessity for Eddie Howe’s squad as it prepares for a return to Champions League action.

Marc Guehi was Newcastle’s top transfer target last summer, but they were unable to strike a deal with Crystal Palace for the defender. The Magpies retain an interest in the 24 year old, who is heading into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have also recently been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande having scouted him during the 2024/25 season, though a deal is thought to be unlikely.

Newcastle previously held talks over a potential move for Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth but the defender ended up joining Real Madrid instead after his £50million release clause was triggered.