Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United have been eyeing three Newcastle United stars in the transfer market this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is currently closed after the initial FIFA Club World Cup window, but will reopen again on June 16 and run through until September 1.

Leeds United are looking to strengthen their squad in preparation for a return to Premier League action. The West Yorkshire outfit won the Championship with 100 points after a stoppage-time winner from Manor Solomon at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season saw them leapfrog Burnley to the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to buck the trend of newly-promoted sides being relegated straight back to the Championship. Each of the last six promoted sides from the Championship have been relegated from the Premier League in their first season.

And in an attempt to avoid the drop, Leeds have reportedly targeted three Newcastle players ahead of the new season.

Callum Wilson set to leave Newcastle United

One player linked with a move to Leeds is striker Callum Wilson. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month, which would allow him to join a new club on a free transfer.

Although Wilson hasn’t scored a Premier League goal in over a year due to various injury issues, he boasts an impressive record in the top flight at Newcastle with 47 goals in 71 starts for the club. The past two seasons have seen him limited to mainly substitute appearances with Alexander Isak first choice to lead the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s retained list revealed the club were in talks over a potential new deal with Wilson but it is understood those talks have not progressed. An official document published by the Premier League this week also lists Wilson as a ‘free transfer’.

Having represented England at the last World Cup in 2022, Wilson will be hoping to join a club where he can get regular first-team football that would give him an outside chance of a surprise recall to the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. And Leeds could be the club to give him that opportunity.

Sean Longstaff uncertainty at NUFC

There is real uncertainty over Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle. The Magpies extended the midfielder’s contract to run until June 2026 in a move that was to avoid losing an academy product for nothing as much as it was to keep hold of a player head coach Eddie Howe values.

This summer represents the last opportunity Newcastle will realistically get to recoup a reasonable fee for Longstaff. Leeds are understood to be interested in the 27-year-old, who has made 214 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 16 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While selling Longstaff this summer would go down as ‘pure profit’ in PSR terms for Newcastle, there are also advantages to keeping him around if a significant bid doesn’t come in.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

With Newcastle preparing for a return to Champions League action, they will have to adhere to UEFA squad rules. Longstaff is Newcastle’s only senior club trained player so selling him means the club would effectively lose a Champions League squad place.

UEFA rules state clubs must name at least four ‘club-trained’ players in their squad in order to reach the full 25-man list. If Longstaff were to be sold, Newcastle’s Champions League squad would be reduced to 21 players unless a club-trained player were to be signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope decision made by Newcastle United

Leeds are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer and have been linked with a move for Newcastle’s Nick Pope.

Pope returned from injury to enjoy a strong end to the season with Newcastle, helping the side win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

Although Pope is entering the final year of his contract at Newcastle, he is set to stay on Tyneside. The Magpies are looking for a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old and have been in talks with a potential move for James Trafford, another player linked with Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle want Pope to remain at St James’ Park with Trafford brought in to compete with him for a starting spot rather than replace him straight away.

Newcastle’s most recent piece of business done with Leeds saw Karl Darlow join for a nominal fee. The Welsh international has since played 14 times for Leeds and is second choice goalkeeper behind Illan Meslier as things stand, though that situation is likely to change with a new goalkeeper targeted.

But if Newcastle’s stance is to be believed, that ‘new goalkeeper’ is unlikely to be Pope.