Leeds United boss confirms imminent transfer of Newcastle United ‘target’

Drameh is set to join Championship side Luton Town with Leeds manager Jesse Marsch confirming the move.

Newcastle United had been linked with a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old right-back ahead of the January window. The Magpies were understood to be monitoring the England Under-21 international as cover for Kieran Trippier before exploring other options elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Drameh of Leeds United acknowledges the fans following the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Drameh has found opportunities hard to come by at Leeds with just one Premier League appearance so far this season. The defender impressed last season on loan at Cardiff City and is now set to return to the Championship for another loan spell.

The right-back is out of contract at Leeds next summer and has made just four league appearances for the club since joining from Fulham in 2020.

Speaking prior to Drameh’s move to Luton, Marsch said: “Cody Drameh, I think there'll be an announcement about his loan later today. But, he will be going out on loan. Yes, I'll give you that."

Newcastle are still looking to bolster their long-term right-back options. First-choice Trippier turns 33 later this year while Emil Krafth has been ruled out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury and Javier Manquillo is out-of-favour.