Callum Wilson’s future remains up in the air after his decision to leave Newcastle United earlier this summer, but one club have reportedly rowed back on their interest in the striker.

The 33-year-old ended his five-year stay on Tyneside earlier this month and has now set his sights on a new adventure. The former Bournemouth man has scored 88 Premier League goals during his time at the Vitality Stadium and St James’ Park and is looking to extend his career in the top-flight this summer.

Speaking about his next steps and the decision to leave Newcastle United, Wilson told DAZN: “I don’t want the last few years of my career to fizzle out and sit around on the bench and just collect money but not actually contribute to these wins, to these Champions League games, to these cup finals. You want to be part of it, you want to be scoring and assisting in these games and deciding these matches. Being the character I am, being as motivated as I am and ambitious in terms of trying to get into the hundred club and things like that, it was the right decision to leave Newcastle.”

Wilson added: “You want to play at the highest level so that is my ambition. I am not saying wherever I go, I have to be first-choice striker but the rotation is going to be fair. I feel like I can break in and dislodge people within different leagues in my position.”

Burnley’s Callum Wilson transfer stance ‘revealed’

Among the clubs being linked with a move for Wilson this summer were newly-promoted side Burnley. The Clarets had reportedly listed Wilson alongside some of the most prominent free agents, including Jamie Vardy, as an option to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Burnley lasted just one season in the top-flight under Vincent Kompany following their previous promotion from the Championship and, having sealed promotion under Scott Parker with a team built on a rock solid defence, will be keen to add firepower to their attack. However, the Burnley Express report that Wilson is not one that the Clarets will pursue this summer.

Wilson scored 47 Premier League goals during his time on Tyneside, but failed to net in any of his 18 league appearances last season - albeit just two of those came as a starter. Burnley’s reluctance to pursue a move for Wilson this summer could open the door for Leeds United to swoop.

The Elland Road outfit were promoted as champions ahead of Burnley last season and have been extensively-linked with a move for Wilson this summer. Much like their fellow promoted side, interest in Wilson comes as Leeds look to add top-flight experience to their forward line.

Daniel Farke’s side scored 95 goals in last season’s Championship, 26 more than Burnley who matched their 100 point total. In fact, Leeds scored 24 goals more than any other side in the second-tier last season with Joel Piroe ending the season as top scorer with 19 goals.