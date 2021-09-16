Leeds United dealing with potential defensive crisis ahead of Newcastle United clash

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are both out injured, while Pascal Struijk is banned after the FA upheld the Whites’ appeal for his challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

Llorente hobbled off during the 3-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Koch, meanwhile, is suffering from a pelvic issue, which has kept him out since the first game of the season.

"Of the four centre-backs we have we are not able to count on Diego, Pascal or Koch," Bielsa revealed, with Liam Cooper the only first-team centre-half fit.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"But we are in conditions to resolve the issue."

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Foreshaw is another week away from returning but Bielsa confirmed Patrick Bamford is fit to play following suggestions he was struggling with a hamstring problem.

“Forshaw is finishing the recovery of his injury and from next week he will be available," said the Argentine. "Bamford has no difficulties.”

