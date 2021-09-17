Leeds United denied 'stonewall penalty' against Newcastle United

The incident the former Manchester United defender was referring to came midway through the first-half when Joe Willock collided with Daniel James inside the box.

Referee Mike Dean waved away the Leeds appeals, while VAR also choose not to intervene.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I thought it was a penalty in real-time and you watch it again, I think it’s an absolute stonewall penalty.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"If I was Leeds, I’d be really annoyed. It’s 23 minutes in, you go 2-0 up. Newcastle, at that point, had only one shot on target.

“From that point, Newcastle grew. It was a big turning point but for us, the neutrals, it certainly makes for a better game.”

Leeds led 1-0 from Raphinha’s opener before Allan Saint-Maximin equalised for the home side.

