Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers under contract after agreeing new one-year deals with Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius over the summer. Karius and Darlow both featured in the pre-season opener at Gateshead on Saturday while Gillespie was an unused substitute.

First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is still recovering from finger surgery but is expected to be back involved soon while Martin Dubravka is yet to be seen since the players returned for pre-season training over a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe has admitted that at least one goalkeeper could leave the club this summer.

“Maybe,” he said following the 3-2 win at Gateshead. “A lot of unknowns. It’s difficult to give any clarity because anything can happen from this moment.

“We’re training the group very well. We haven’t had Martin back yet and we haven’t had Nick back, so although you say we have five we’ve only been training with three.”

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka’s future at the club is uncertain after losing his starting spot to Pope last summer. The Slovakian spent the first half of last season on loan at Manchester United but was limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances before returning to Tyneside in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old still has two-years remaining on his contract but admitted after starting the final match of the 2022-23 season at Chelsea that he wasn’t thinking about his future beyond the summer.

“If you want to ask me, I’m not desperate to leave the club,” he said “I’m very attached to this club.

“I had different offers [to leave] in previous years when we were competing to survive in the Premier League.

“But this club means something to me. For now, for me, it’s enjoy the moment, because it’s been a tough season for me personally.”

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

Karl Darlow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and, like Dubravka, still has two years left on his current contract.

The 32-year-old is likely to leave this summer and has been subject to transfer interest from Championship clubs, including Leeds United, after a return to Hull was ruled out by manager Liam Rosenior.

“Karl is someone who I loved working with,” said The Tigers’ boss. “He’s an outstanding goalkeeper but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can’t do this summer.

“I’m disappointed, but that’s football. My job is to give this football club the best squad possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Can we be successful without Karl Darlow? One hundred percent, so we move on.”

Hull Live have claimed The Magpies are looking to sell Darlow for around £5million. And Hull distancing themselves from a deal gives Leeds the opportunity to swoop in.

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth have also been linked with a move for the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, who is set to travel with the Magpies squad to Ibrox on Tuesday night for the match against Rangers (7:45pm kick-off).