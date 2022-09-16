Leeds United ‘hopeful’ of contract resolution with Newcastle United transfer target

Newcastle showed great interest in Harrison during the summer but didn’t match Leeds’ valuation of the midfielder.

The Magpies may come back in for the 25-year-old when the January transfer window opens, however, according to 90min, Leeds are ‘hoping’ to tie Harrison down to a new deal at the club - one that would keep interest from the Magpies at bay. The report also suggests that Harrison would become one of the club’s highest earners if they agree a new deal.

Leeds United are 'hopeful' of securing a new contract with Newcastle United transfer target Jack Harrison (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Athletic about interest in Harrison during the summer, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani rejected any possibility that Harrison would be on the move: “Absolutely not. There is no way. Jack stays here.”