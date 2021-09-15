Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani slams 'inexplicable' decision that will affect Newcastle United game

Struijk was sent off for his challenge on Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott on Sunday, which led to the teenager dislocating his ankle.

Referee Craig Pawson initially allowed play to go on before the medics rushed to Elliott’s side. Pawson, having seen the extent of the injury, reached for his back pocket.

Leeds appealed the decision with Gary Neville among several pundits to insist that it was not a red card offence.

Elliott later absolved Struijk of any blame for the injury and believed the decision was also incorrect.

"Sorry about this Pascal" said the 18-year-old. "I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Radrizzani has now taken to Twitter to complain that the FA's decision to reject Leeds’ appeal.

"Inexplicable!" he tweeted.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Even the unlucky Elliot said clearly it was not a foul. It is human to commit a mistake during the game but when we do have VAR and time to evaluate and make a rational decision, that's very hard to accept."

Struijk will now serve a three-match ban and miss Friday’s Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, former Scotland striker Ally McCoist branded the FA “bampots”.

"Not really, sadly,” replied McCoist when host talkSPORT Laura Woods asked if he was surprised by the FA’s stance.

"It just shows you, they’re bampots, honest to god.

"They had a chance to absolve that boy (Struijk) of any blame and they’ve not done it.

"He’ll now spend the rest of his career thinking he was responsible in some way, shape or form for that injury to Harvey Elliot.

"It’s scandalous, I’m in bewilderment at some of the decisions these people make.

"Anybody with any level of intelligence can look at that tackle and see it was a horrific injury but there was no malice at all, none whatsoever.

"It was not a red card it was just an unfortunate footballing incident.”

