Newcastle United targeted the winger as a potential summer signing with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his options in attack.

Harrison scored eight goals for Leeds in the Premier League last season and reports emerged last month that Newcastle had submitted a bid for the 25-year-old.

An initial bid of £17million was rejected by Leeds, who would want around £36million for Harrison given that his former club Manchester City also having a healthy sell-on percentage should he leave Elland Road.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani smiles on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 15, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s interest has cooled slightly as a result of the asking price as Leeds are in no rush to sell having already made almost £100million through the sales of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

Not wanting to lose another key player, Radrizzani was firm in his response when asked if Harrison could join Newcastle this summer: “Absolutely not,” he told The Athletic. “There is no way. Jack stays here.”

The Leeds owner’s comments somewhat echo what manager Jesse Marsch said when asked about Harrison’s future at the club following comments the player made during pre-season.

While in Australia, Harrison fuelled speculation by stating ‘we’ll see what happens’ when asked about the transfer interest.

“Jack unintentionally brought attention to the whole situation because, for sure, his intention is to be with us,” said the Leeds manager.

“Even when I mentioned about [how] we listen to lots of offers for lots of players, that's the reality of what our business is.

“There's always interest in our players because we have quality players. We're in the top league in the world, but we feel strongly that the guys we have within our group right now can help us be really successful and Jack is certainly one of those.

“Jack really didn't mean to bring any attention to it and I'm sure he'll have his chance to give his side of things, but I know he's happy here.