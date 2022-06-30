Leeds United place £30m price tag on Newcastle United target as former Magpies goalkeeper secures League Two move

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Harrison ‘asking price’ revealed?

According to reports, Leeds United will only sell Jack Harrison should they receive a bid of £30million this summer.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison in action against Newcastle United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harrison had emerged as an early summer target for Newcastle, although reports over a move for the winger have cooled recently.Harrison scored ten goals and grabbed two assists last season after making his loan move to Elland Road into a permanent stay in the summer.

Leeds, who look set to lose Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, would likely be reluctant to see another one of their star players depart the club.

Newcastle are believed to be interested in adding a winger to their ranks ahead of the new season, however, it seems unlikely that they will make a move for Harrison if the reported asking price remains the same.

Turner seals Gills move

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner has been signed by League Two side Gillingham following his release by the Magpies.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Bolton Wanderers in 2019, featured 14 times whilst on-loan at Colchester United last season before being recalled in January.

During that loan spell, Turner faced his new club in a Papa John’s Trophy match but couldn’t prevent the U’s from slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Gillingham.

Turner failed to make a senior appearance for Newcastle and was one of a clutch of academy players that were released by the club this summer.

NUFC ‘track’ Ligue 2 starlet

Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs reportedly tracking FC Sochaux forward Alan Virginius - according to Get French Football News.

Newcastle are of course no strangers to the French market as they continue their long and drawn out pursuit of Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Virginius, 19, scored seven goals in 31 league appearances in France’s second-tier, helping Sochaux to a 5th place finish.