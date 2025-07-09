Leeds United have been dealt a significant blow in their hopes of signing Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longstaff has been the subject of multiple transfer bids from Leeds United this summer, with the latest worth £10m plus £2m in add-ons. Longstaff has entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and would be available to leave on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign a new deal at his boyhood club.

Despite the risks of losing one of their academy graduates on a free, the Times have reported that Newcastle United have rejected Leeds’ latest offer for the midfielder. According to those reports, the Magpies want ‘a greater fee’ for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of Leeds’ latest bid for Longstaff emerged on Monday night with David Ornstein revealing that personal terms between the midfielder and Leeds had been agreed and that the Elland Road outfit were ‘pushing’ for an agreement. He posted on X: ‘EXCL: Leeds pushing to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle. Third offer £10m + £2m yet to receive reply but close to limit before #LUFC pursue other targets. Personal terms in place - 27yo wants #NUFC to earn rather go for free next summer @TheAthleticFC’

Those claims were supported by Fabrizio Romano who wrote: ‘Leeds are closing in on deal to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle with personal terms agreed. £10m plus £2m add-ons proposal on the table as @TheAthleticFC reports, talks well underway.’

Leeds, who secured promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke last season, have also been linked with a move for Longstaff’s teammate Joe Willock this summer. Whilst neither Longstaff nor Willock are regular starters under Eddie Howe, the Magpies head coach may be reluctant to see either player leave this summer ahead of a campaign that will see them attempt to compete in the league, cup and in Europe.

Sean Longstaff opens up on Newcastle United future

Speaking back in November, Longstaff admitted that a move away from his boyhood club could happen in the future. At that time, Longstaff had just a few months left on his contract at St James’ Park before the club quietly triggered an option to extend that deal for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing his future after impressing during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park, Longstaff said: “If it’s here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”

After making his Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge in January 2019, Longstaff has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.