Leeds United have agreed a fee with Newcastle United to sign Sean Longstaff this summer.

Longstaff’s time at his boyhood club looks like coming to an end in the coming days after it was revealed that Leeds United had agreed a fee with Newcastle United for the midfielder. Longstaff had been the subject of numerous bids from Elland Road, with an offer of £10m plus £2m in add-ons being rejected by the Magpies last week.

Leeds went away to consider their next steps in their pursuit of Longstaff whilst the midfielder returned to training at Darlsey Park. Longstaff scored for the Magpies in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United on Saturday before jetting off to Austria with his teammates for a pre-season training camp.

Newcastle United will return home later this week as they prepare for a game against Celtic on Saturday - but it appears that Longstaff may not be a part of the group that travels north of the border.

After assessing their options following their latest rejected bid, Leeds United have finally had an offer accepted for Longstaff. According to the Athletic, Leeds have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Newcastle United for the 27-year-old who will undergo a medical ahead of his move to Elland Road.

Longstaff’s move to the Yorkshire club will help boost the experience available to Daniel Farke as he prepares his squad for their return to the Premier League. Leeds spent two seasons in the Championship following relegation from the top-flight in 2022 under former Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce.

Longstaff had just one year left on his current contract at St James’ Park having had his deal, which was set to expire at the end of last season, quietly extended for an additional twelve months by the club. Longstaff was not a regular starter under Eddie Howe last season and was one of the main casualties of the form of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Longstaff admitted back in November that there was a possibility he would leave his boyhood club, telling reporters: “If it’s [my future] here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”

Newcastle United stand to net an initial £12m from Longstaff’s sale, plus £3m in add-ons, and can record that money as pure profit on their financial records. That money can be used to open doors in the transfer market and, thanks to amortisation, allow them to purchase a £60m on a five-year contract and cover the first year’s payment on their 2025/26 financial records.