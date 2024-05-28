Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville’s price tag has been listed amid Premier League interest.

Newcastle United are understood to be keeping tabs on Crysencio Summerville at Leeds United.

This comes after Leeds failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League, leaving the club in a position where it needs to sell players. According to Mail Online, Leeds have to raise around £100million in player sales and Summerville is viewed as the club’s top asset.

The 22-year-old was named Championship Player of the Season having scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists for Leeds during the 2023-24 campaign. Summerville made his Premier League debut for Leeds at St James’ Park in 2021 and has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

But a cut-price deal is unlikely according to a fresh report from Football Insider, who claim Leeds values Summerville at £35-40million. Should a club come in and do business with Leeds at that price, it would represent a record fee paid for a Championship player, smashing the £29.6million Brighton & Hove Albion paid to Watford for Joao Pedro last summer.