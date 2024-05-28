Leeds United 'set' price tag for 21-goal Newcastle United & Aston Villa transfer target after major blow
Newcastle United are understood to be keeping tabs on Crysencio Summerville at Leeds United.
This comes after Leeds failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League, leaving the club in a position where it needs to sell players. According to Mail Online, Leeds have to raise around £100million in player sales and Summerville is viewed as the club’s top asset.
The 22-year-old was named Championship Player of the Season having scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists for Leeds during the 2023-24 campaign. Summerville made his Premier League debut for Leeds at St James’ Park in 2021 and has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool.
But a cut-price deal is unlikely according to a fresh report from Football Insider, who claim Leeds values Summerville at £35-40million. Should a club come in and do business with Leeds at that price, it would represent a record fee paid for a Championship player, smashing the £29.6million Brighton & Hove Albion paid to Watford for Joao Pedro last summer.
Summerville often plays on the left wing but is also capable on the right, an area Newcastle are actively looking to strengthen this summer. Winger Miguel Almiron’s future at St James’ Park is uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League while the club will also assess Yankuba Minteh following his return from a loan spell at Feyenoord.
