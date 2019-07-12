Leeds United set their sights on out-of-favour Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow - but must sell Spaniard to fund move
Newcastle United keeper Karl Darlow is a target for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United – but any move hinges on the Whites’ ability to shift Kiko Casilla.
Leeds are reportedly looking to find a buyer for Spaniard Casilla, signed from Real Madrid in January.
And if they can do that, out-of-favour United stopper Darlow is at the top of Bielsa’s wanted list.
A report by Football Insider states: “Leeds United have set their sights on signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow if they can offload Kiko Casilla this summer.”
It continues: “Manager Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta have drawn up a shortlist of goalkeeping targets and Darlow’s name features highly in it.
“The 28-year-old almost made the move to Elland Road in January prior to Casilla’s arrival but a deal could not be agreed between Leeds and Newcastle.”
Darlow established himself as a regular under former boss Rafa Benitez in 2016/17 but fell out of favour after promotion to the Premier League, with Rob Elliot and then Martin Dubravka edging him out.
Towards the back end of last season youngster Freddie Woodman was even preferred on the Magpies’ bench.
Darlow was close to joining fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in the summer of 2017, in a deal thought to be worth around £4million, only for United’s pursuit of then Napoli keeper Pepe Reina to fall short.
It is not known whether the exit of Benitez will have an impact on where former Nottingham Forest keeper Darlow’s future may lie.