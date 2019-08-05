Leeds United set to beat Newcastle United to signing of Argentina youth international

Championship Leeds United are reportedly set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of Argentina youth international striker Facundo Colidio.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 16:45
SASSUOLO, ITALY - JUNE 11: Riccardo Cargnelutti of Roma competes for the ball with Facundo Colidio of FC Internazionale during the Serie A Primavera Playoffs AS Roma and FC Internazionale at Enzo Ricci Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Sassuolo, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Marcelo Bielsa is closing in on the capture of his countryman, who looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan.

Di Marzio’s report states: "Leeds has moved ahead of the competition in negotiations for the player, with a deal that could close on Monday. Leeds is working with Inter on finding the definitive agreement for the forward."