Leeds United set to beat Newcastle United to signing of Argentina youth international
Championship Leeds United are reportedly set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of Argentina youth international striker Facundo Colidio.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 16:45
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Marcelo Bielsa is closing in on the capture of his countryman, who looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan.
Di Marzio’s report states: "Leeds has moved ahead of the competition in negotiations for the player, with a deal that could close on Monday. Leeds is working with Inter on finding the definitive agreement for the forward."